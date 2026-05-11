Trump-Hating Australian Musician Denied Entry to U.S.



Australian musician Keli Holiday got exactly what he deserved when U.S. officials denied him entry. The reason? His girlfriend, leftist influencer Abbie Chatfield, openly urged “incels” to assassinate President Trump in a now-deleted video.





Chatfield’s unhinged rant wasn’t subtle. She called for violence against the sitting president while her boyfriend posed in a trashy “I HATE KELI HOLIDAY” t-shirt. That kind of reckless hate speech has real consequences, and for once, America’s borders actually worked.





This isn’t about free speech. It’s about common sense. If you’re connected to someone publicly cheering the murder of the U.S. president, you don’t get a welcome mat. Liberals love screaming about “threats to democracy” until their own radical allies face basic accountability.

HT LOTT