Trump hints on attacking Mexico next after his Venezuela hit

President Donald Trump has hinted on a possible attack on Mexico after his recent extradition in Venezuela.

In a weekend interview with Fox & Friends about U.S. military action in Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro, Trump said that “something’s going to have to be done with Mexico.”

He was arguing that drug cartels, not Mexico’s government, control the country and hinted that more decisive action might be needed to address that situation.

Trump also said he’s “very friendly” with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum but asserted his view that the cartels are effectively running Mexico.

He claimed he has asked Mexico for help and framed his statement as part of broader concerns about drugs crossing the U.S. southern border.

Mexico’s government has strongly condemned the U.S. military action in Venezuela and reaffirmed its foreign policy principles of non-intervention and regional peace.