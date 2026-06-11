TRUMP IN SITUATION ROOM WITH JD VANCE AS 49 TOMAHAWKS AND FIGHTER JETS HAMMER IRAN — REGIME CALLS AND BEGS FOR BOMBING TO STOP.





Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst reported live from Tel Aviv with breaking details straight from President Trump.





“Currently in the Situation Room with Vice President J.D. Vance, along with Special Envoys Kushner and Witkoff,” Yingst said. “There’s an ongoing bombing campaign against the Iranian regime.”





Yingst laid out the scale of the strikes: “The president tells Fox News that 49 Tomahawk missiles were used to hit targets inside of Iran. Some of them are close 40 miles from Tehran.”





U.S. air power is dominating: “U.S. fighter jets are also operating over the skies of Iran, taking out radar systems and air defense systems in the southwestern part of country close to Persian Gulf.”

The regime is cracking under the pressure. “This is all taking place as the Iranians are trying to get the United States to stop the bombing campaign,” Yingst reported. “President Trump told me that Iran called him tonight. Top Iranian officials. And President Trump spoke directly.”





The Iranians made their plea clear. “He told me that the Iranians asked them to stop bombing,” Yingst said.



Trump drew a hard line. When asked what happens if they refuse the deal, the president told Yingst: “We’ll Bomb The S Out of Them Tomorrow night.”





“The president is leaving the military option on the table if the Iranians are unwilling to sign this good-faith deal,” Yingst said.



Trump made the mission crystal clear from the start. “The reason Operation Epic Fury began was to prevent the Iranian regime from obtaining a nuclear weapon.”