BREAKING: Trump is HUMILIATED as MASSIVE “No Kings” protests sweep America, with millions taking to the streets to reject his authoritarian agenda!





From coast to coast, Americans are rising up today in the “No Kings” protests in one of the largest coordinated days of political action in U.S. history.





More than 3,200 events are in progress in cities and small towns across all 50 states, as Americans collectively oppose Trump’s war in Iran, mass deportations, attacks on democracy, and authoritarian overreach.





People of all ages and races are packed in streets with handmade signs and some in original costumes, chanting slogans as passing cars beep their horns in solidarity. In Washington DC, an estimated 200,000 people are gathered near the capital.





In New York City, Hollywood legend Robert De Niro marched alongside Rev. Al Sharpton and New York Attorney General Letitia James through midtown Manhattan to lead the rally, which has attracted more than 300,000 people.





In Minnesota, the flagship rally in St. Paul has drawn up to 100,000 people, including Bruce Springsteen who will perform his new song “Streets of Minneapolis,” a song written after the deaths of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti.





More than 92,000 have come out in Athens, Georgia, 25,000 in San Diego, 20,,000 in Kansas City, and 15,000 in Houston, Texas.





In Hagerstown, a city of 40,000 in a deep-red patch of Maryland, more than 1,000 sign-bearing and costumed protesters showed up at an intersection in the center of town. Representatives for the state’s representatives gave speeches as did the Coalition to Stop the Camps, which is fiercely fighting a planned ICE detention center just outside the city.





This is the third No Kings Day, which follows earlier nationwide rallies in June and October of 2025. Today is by far the largest, with the anger towards Trump and his regime spreading across capital cities the world over, calling for an end to Trump’s authoritarian overreach, heartless immigration policies, and deadly, ill-conceived military adventures overseas.





In the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Greece, Spain, Belgium, Mexico, Japan, and Australia, protesters marched the streets carrying signs blasting Trump and his war with Iran.





About 500,000 people gathered in London today in what was expected to be the biggest multicultural march in UK history.



If the worldwide “No Kings” protests, with millions standing up against Trump’s agenda, give you hope and strength, like and share.