Trump is ‘lying’ and ‘desperate’ for a ceasefire, Iranian general says

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)-affiliated Fars news agency has posted a quote on Telegram from a commander at Iran’s top military headquarters.

Writing in Persian, Major General Abdullahi says that the IRGC has driven Israel and the US “to despair and exhaustion, forcing them to desperately request a ceasefire”, according to Fars.

He says the armed forces would not allow the “lying and delusional US president” to “create false narratives of the situation on the ground”, especially on the subject of the Strait of Hormuz.

It remains unclear whether an Iranian delegation will head to Islamabad for a second round of peace talks with the US.

As our South Asia correspondent writes, there is political tension behind the scenes in Iran, with hardliners putting pressure on negotiators to choose conflict over diplomacy.