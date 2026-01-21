Trump leaks Private texts from French president and NATO Sec Gen as European 

US Leader, Donald Trump has escalated diplomatic tensions with Europe after posting private messages from NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and French President Emmanuel Macron, deepening a growing rift over his push to take control of Greenland.Entertainment center

The messages were shared on Trump’s Truth Social platform, just a day after leaked correspondence with Norway’s prime minister sparked controversy across Europe. Trump also posted an AI-generated image depicting him in conversation with European leaders inside the White House, with a US flag superimposed over Greenland.

One of the leaked messages, attributed to NATO chief Mark Rutte, praised Trump’s foreign policy actions and expressed willingness to help promote his efforts on global platforms. In the message, Rutte said he would highlight Trump’s work in Gaza, Ukraine, and Syria at the World Economic Forum and added that he was “committed to finding a way forward on Greenland.”

https://youtu.be/bNYJ9LoBTMs?si=GFSEwmgKf-ZqGzd3

Trump also shared a message from French President Emmanuel Macron, who requested a meeting and dinner in Paris while expressing confusion and concern over Trump’s threats regarding Greenland. Macron suggested convening a G7-linked meeting involving leaders from Ukraine, Denmark, Syria, and Russia, alongside bilateral talks with Trump.

The White House did not comment on the release of the messages, and Trump did not share any replies he may have sent.

The disclosures come amid Trump’s renewed threats to impose sweeping tariffs on European nations, including France, Denmark, Germany, and others, unless the United States is allowed to acquire Greenland. Trump has linked the dispute to his frustration over not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize and has suggested he is no longer focused “purely on peace.”