BREAKING: Trump Melts Down After Supreme Court Crushes His Birthright Citizenship Order





The Supreme Court delivered a stinging defeat to Trump on Tuesday, rejecting his attempt to strip away birthright citizenship, a right enshrined in the Constitution for more than 150 years. Less than an hour later, Trump was already online, sulking and scrambling for a new angle.





He posted on Truth Social that the ruling was “too bad for our Country,” then pivoted to demanding Congress do what the nation’s highest court just told him he could not. No long process. No constitutional amendment. Just Trump, asking his allies in Congress to hand him what nine justices refused to.





It was a remarkable moment of public deflection from a president who spent months insisting he had the unilateral power to rewrite the 14th Amendment with the stroke of a pen. He didn’t. The Constitution said no. The Supreme Court said no. And birthright citizenship, the same right that has applied to every child born on American soil regardless of their parents’ status, remains exactly where it has always been: protected.





Trump has repeatedly claimed the United States is the only country with this right, a claim that is simply false, with dozens of nations including Canada and Mexico recognizing nearly identical protections. Facts have never stopped him before, and they didn’t stop him this time either.





What changed is that the highest court in the land just told him no, and there was nothing he could do about it but post.