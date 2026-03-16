Trump MELTS DOWN when female journalist REFUSES to be SHUSHED by him

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BREAKING: Trump MELTS DOWN when female journalist REFUSES to be SHUSHED by him.



A reporter’s persistence forced Trump to show his total disregard for the troops.

Or Air Force One, Trump has been getting soft ball questions. Then a female reporter from ABC asked him one he didn’t want to hear.



Reporter: Your PAC sent out a fundraising email trying to make money off the dignified transfer. Do you think this is appropriate?



Trump: Well I was at the transfer.

Reporter: But was it appropriate to raise money off it?

Trump: I do. I didn’t see it. I mean somebody puts it…. I mean look at the kind of votes we get. Look at the poll numbers.



Reporter: But what about

Trump: Who are you with?

Reporter: ABC

Trump: ABC. I think… it’s maybe… I think it’s maybe the most corrupt news organizations on the planet. I think they’re terrible. I don’t want any more from ABC.



She let someone else ask a question. Then a minute later, she came RIGHT BACK AT HIM.

ABC: Can you explain why we’re sending 5,000 Marines and sailors?



Trump looked at her put a finger to his mouth.  She kept asking.

Trump: Shush! Hey!

He pointed a finger at her.



She looked at his finger, looked at him, and paused. Then looked him right in the eye, and repeated the question America deserved to have answered.

ABC: WHY are we sending 5,000 Marines and sailors?

Trump just shook his head at her persistence.



Trump: You’re a very obnoxious person.

Trump then pivoted to another member of the press pool,  desperate for a softball question.

But the main event was already caught on camera — her questions exposed his disgusting disrespect for American troops he sends to die for a war with no clear purpose.



Now, his splintering MAGA base is going to see it, and there’s NOTHING he can do.

EVERY reporter should follow her lead — keep pushing, keep cornering him. Never give in to his bullying, and never stop demanding answers.EAKING: Trump MELTS DOWN when female journalist REFUSES to be SHUSHED by him.



A reporter’s persistence forced Trump to show his total disregard for the troops.

Or Air Force One, Trump has been getting soft ball questions. Then a female reporter from ABC asked him one he didn’t want to hear.



Reporter: Your PAC sent out a fundraising email trying to make money off the dignified transfer. Do you think this is appropriate?



Trump: Well I was at the transfer.

Reporter: But was it appropriate to raise money off it?

Trump: I do. I didn’t see it. I mean somebody puts it…. I mean look at the kind of votes we get. Look at the poll numbers.



Reporter: But what about

Trump: Who are you with?

Reporter: ABC

Trump: ABC. I think… it’s maybe… I think it’s maybe the most corrupt news organizations on the planet. I think they’re terrible. I don’t want any more from ABC.



She let someone else ask a question. Then a minute later, she came RIGHT BACK AT HIM.

ABC: Can you explain why we’re sending 5,000 Marines and sailors?



Trump looked at her put a finger to his mouth.  She kept asking.

Trump: Shush! Hey!

He pointed a finger at her.

She looked at his finger, looked at him, and paused. Then looked him right in the eye, and repeated the question America deserved to have answered.



ABC: WHY are we sending 5,000 Marines and sailors?

Trump just shook his head at her persistence.

Trump: You’re a very obnoxious person.



Trump then pivoted to another member of the press pool,  desperate for a softball question.

But the main event was already caught on camera — her questions exposed his disgusting disrespect for American troops he sends to die for a war with no clear purpose.



Now, his splintering MAGA base is going to see it, and there’s NOTHING he can do.



EVERY reporter should follow her lead — keep pushing, keep cornering him. Never give in to his bullying, and never stop demanding answers.-

-US Democratic  Socialists

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