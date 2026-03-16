BREAKING: Trump MELTS DOWN when female journalist REFUSES to be SHUSHED by him.





A reporter’s persistence forced Trump to show his total disregard for the troops.



Or Air Force One, Trump has been getting soft ball questions. Then a female reporter from ABC asked him one he didn’t want to hear.





Reporter: Your PAC sent out a fundraising email trying to make money off the dignified transfer. Do you think this is appropriate?





Trump: Well I was at the transfer.



Reporter: But was it appropriate to raise money off it?



Trump: I do. I didn’t see it. I mean somebody puts it…. I mean look at the kind of votes we get. Look at the poll numbers.





Reporter: But what about



Trump: Who are you with?



Reporter: ABC



Trump: ABC. I think… it’s maybe… I think it’s maybe the most corrupt news organizations on the planet. I think they’re terrible. I don’t want any more from ABC.





She let someone else ask a question. Then a minute later, she came RIGHT BACK AT HIM.



ABC: Can you explain why we’re sending 5,000 Marines and sailors?





Trump looked at her put a finger to his mouth. She kept asking.



Trump: Shush! Hey!



He pointed a finger at her.





She looked at his finger, looked at him, and paused. Then looked him right in the eye, and repeated the question America deserved to have answered.



ABC: WHY are we sending 5,000 Marines and sailors?



Trump just shook his head at her persistence.





Trump: You’re a very obnoxious person.



Trump then pivoted to another member of the press pool, desperate for a softball question.



But the main event was already caught on camera — her questions exposed his disgusting disrespect for American troops he sends to die for a war with no clear purpose.





Now, his splintering MAGA base is going to see it, and there’s NOTHING he can do.



EVERY reporter should follow her lead — keep pushing, keep cornering him. Never give in to his bullying, and never stop demanding answers.EAKING: Trump MELTS DOWN when female journalist REFUSES to be SHUSHED by him.





A reporter’s persistence forced Trump to show his total disregard for the troops.



Or Air Force One, Trump has been getting soft ball questions. Then a female reporter from ABC asked him one he didn’t want to hear.





Reporter: Your PAC sent out a fundraising email trying to make money off the dignified transfer. Do you think this is appropriate?





Trump: Well I was at the transfer.



Reporter: But was it appropriate to raise money off it?



Trump: I do. I didn’t see it. I mean somebody puts it…. I mean look at the kind of votes we get. Look at the poll numbers.





Reporter: But what about



Trump: Who are you with?



Reporter: ABC



Trump: ABC. I think… it’s maybe… I think it’s maybe the most corrupt news organizations on the planet. I think they’re terrible. I don’t want any more from ABC.





She let someone else ask a question. Then a minute later, she came RIGHT BACK AT HIM.



ABC: Can you explain why we’re sending 5,000 Marines and sailors?





Trump looked at her put a finger to his mouth. She kept asking.



Trump: Shush! Hey!



He pointed a finger at her.



She looked at his finger, looked at him, and paused. Then looked him right in the eye, and repeated the question America deserved to have answered.





ABC: WHY are we sending 5,000 Marines and sailors?



Trump just shook his head at her persistence.



Trump: You’re a very obnoxious person.





Trump then pivoted to another member of the press pool, desperate for a softball question.



But the main event was already caught on camera — her questions exposed his disgusting disrespect for American troops he sends to die for a war with no clear purpose.





Now, his splintering MAGA base is going to see it, and there’s NOTHING he can do.





EVERY reporter should follow her lead — keep pushing, keep cornering him. Never give in to his bullying, and never stop demanding answers.-

-US Democratic Socialists