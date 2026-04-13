Trump officials discussing another potential in-person meeting with Iranians

Trump officials are internally discussing details for a potential second, in-person meeting with Iranian officials before the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran expires next week

Officials are looking at potential dates and locations should ongoing talks with Iran and mediators in the region progress in the coming days, the source said, describing the discussions as preliminary.

“We need to be prepared to stand something up quickly should things head in that direction,” the source said.

Saturday’s marathon meeting in Islamabad was the culmination of weeks of negotiations with top-ranking US officials and intermediaries including Pakistan, but also Turkey, Egypt and Oman, among others.