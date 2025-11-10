Trump pardons Giuliani and dozens more involved in 2020 ‘fake electors’ case

US President Donald Trump has granted pardons for 77 individuals tied to a plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election, including his close allies Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Kenneth Chesebro, a Justice Department attorney announced in a statement.

The full list of those pardoned, each of the president’s co-defendants who faced charges related to the 2020 “fake electors” plot, was posted to X just before 11 p.m. by Trump’s “clemency czar” attorney Ed Martin.

“No MAGA left behind,” he said.

The proclamation signed by Trump was dated Friday.

“This proclamation ends a grave national injustice perpetrated upon the American people following the 2020 presidential election and continues the process of national reconciliation,” the document states.

Those given a “full, complete and unconditional” pardon were allegedly entangled in a scheme to organize alternate slates of electors from battleground states that former President Joe Biden won, including Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

Pardons also went to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and other 2020 campaign aides who allegedly worked together to submit names of fake electors from the four states to Congress to keep him in office.

Trump advisers John Eastman, Christina Bobb, and Boris Epshtey were also among the dozens of prominent figures pardoned.

The sweeping proclamation, which Trump signed on Friday, notably does not pardon Trump himself.

“This pardon does not apply to the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump,” a line near the end of the document said.

The “fake electors” scheme eventually led to the attempt by the president’s supporters to halt the certification of the 2020 election on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump pardoned more than 1,000 of those who stormed the Capitol on inauguration night.

On his first day of his second term in office in January, Trump issued pardons and commutations of sentences for more than 1,500 people convicted for their participation in the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, including those who injured police officers.

He has also issued pardons to former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, convicted on corruption charges, former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer and former Las Vegas City Council member Michele Fiore.