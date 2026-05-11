TRUMP QUESTIONS IF FORT KNOX GOLD IS STILL THERE — “I WONDER IF THEY LEFT THE GOLD BECAUSE THEY STEAL A LOT”





President Trump just reignited the Fort Knox audit debate in a new interview with Sharyl Attkisson.



When asked what happened to the audit of Fort Knox, Trump responded: “Which one are you talking about?”





Attkisson followed up: “You and Elon Musk talked about auditing the gold.”



Trump replied directly: “We wanted to go knock on the door and see whether or not we have any gold in there. We played with that. I wonder if they left the gold in Fort Knox, because they steal a lot. I do want to go to Fort Knox sometime.”