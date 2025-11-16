Trump raises afterlife topic while crashing a wedding: ‘Going to get me to heaven’

Donald Trump on Friday night stopped in on a wedding at Mar-a-Lago, and once again raised the question of whether or not he will be going to heaven.

The president was reported to have dropped in the wedding, which took place this weekend at his resort.

According to Trump associate and conservative commentator Eric Metaxas, Trump put the heaven burden on him.

“Last night, at my friend Mike Wilkerson’s wedding at Mar-a-Lago, the President showed up,” Metaxas wrote on Saturday. “As he walked in, he pointed right at me and joked, ‘This is the guy who’s going to get me to heaven…’ I laughed and told him, ‘I’d really like to talk to you about that… but another time.’ Then I reminded him, ‘Don’t forget—you’re America’s Supercentennial President.'”

Metaxas then added, “Truthfully, I would love to have that conversation with him one day.”

“But this wasn’t the place,” he added.