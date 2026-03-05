Trump rates Iran war effort a 15 out of 10

President Donald Trump declared the war with Iran a major success in its opening days.

“We’re doing very well on the war front, to put it mildly,” Trump said during an unrelated event at the White House. “I would say — somebody said on a scale of 10, where would you rate it? I said about a 15.”

Trump’s assessment matched that of other administration officials who provided updates on the conflict earlier Wednesday.

The president said Iran’s “missiles are being wiped out rapidly, their launchers are being wiped out.”

He acknowledged Iran’s attacks on its neighbors, but did not dwell on them.

“They’re attacking their neighbors. They’re attacking their, in some cases, allies, or, not so long ago allies. And, you know, it’s really a nation that was out of control.”

And the president suggested, again, that he doesn’t have a view of who might lead Iran next after its senior leaders were killed.

“Their leadership is just rapidly going,” he mused. “Everybody that seems to want to be a leader, they end up dead.”