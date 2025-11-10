BREAKING: The Trump regime has removed a memorial honoring fallen Black soldiers who helped liberate Europe in WWII!





As part of their relentless war on Black history and purging all evidence of any accomplishment by anyone who wasn’t a white man, Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon has removed a two-panel memorial from the Netherlands American Cemetery in Margraten, South Limburg, after complaints by the Heritage Foundation, a racism factory masquerading as a think tank.





“One of the two panels described how a million African-Americans volunteered for service during World War II, but had to fight against both the enemy and racism on their own side, including segregation within the army itself that confined many to supporting roles,” notes military history blogger @ChrisO_wiki. “A second panel was dedicated to telephone engineer George H. Pruitt, who died on June 10, 1945, while trying to save a comrade who had fallen into a river.”





It is beyond disgraceful that the Trump admin would demean the sacrifice of the brave Black Americans who risked their lives to liberate Europe from men like Pete Hegseth and the fascist devils at the Heritage Foundation. We cannot allow them to rewrite our history to suit their racist narrative.- Occupy Democrats