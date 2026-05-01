TRUMP REVEALS MIDDLE EASTERN ALLY BEGGING HIM TO STOP STRIKES ON IRAN: “THEY’RE DECIMATED”





President Trump just exposed how badly Iran is crumbling under U.S. pressure.



“I got a call today from another country that’s more on our side than their Middle Eastern country,” Trump said, “saying ‘sir, please don’t hit him anymore! They’re decimated. Please!’”





He continued: “He’s actually helping them. He’s actually saying please and yet the New York Times will tell you that they’re winning the war. It’s so sad.”