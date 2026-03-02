Trump says casualties expected and “could happen again” after troops killed amid Iran operation

President Donald Trump in a pair of interviews this afternoon said casualties are expected and “could happen again” after three US service members were killed amid the US’ Iran operation.

“They’re great people,” Trump said about the slain troops in a phone interview with the Daily Mail. “And, you know, we expect that to happen, unfortunately. Could happen continuous — it could happen again.”

In an interview with NBC News, Trump acknowledged, “We have three, but we expect casualties, but in the end it’s going to be a great deal for the world.”

Trump told the Daily Mail he’d meet with the family members of the service members “at the appropriate time.” He added that he would “maybe” travel to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for the solemn dignified transfer of the troops’ remains, or invite their families to the White House.