Trump Says Iran Reached Out to Negotiate After Years of W@r and Fighting

U.S. President Donald Trump says Iranian leaders contacted him on January 10 to begin negotiations with Washington.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said Iran’s leadership reached out directly and expressed interest in reopening talks.

“The leaders of Iran called. They want to negotiate. I think they’re tired of being beat up by the United States,” Trump said.

He added that discussions are already underway to arrange a formal meeting between the two countries.

Trump did not say which Iranian officials made contact or where the proposed meeting would take place.

The White House has also not released further details on the agenda or structure of the talks to the public yet.

For years, the relationship between between the U.S. and Iran have remained strained due to sanctions, military standoffs, and diplomatic issues.