Trump says Venezuela forced to buy American goods with money from new oil deal

President Donald Trump unveiled what he’s billing as a game-changing oil deal that forces Venezuela to buy U.S.-made goods.

Trump made the bold statement on Wednesday on Truth Social that Venezuela would be locked into exclusive purchasing power for American-made goods.

The deal, as described by Trump, would require Venezuela to funnel revenues from the oil arrangement directly back into American products and services. According to the announcement, the purchases will span multiple sectors, including agricultural products, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment.

“I have just been informed that Venezuela is going to be purchasing ONLY American Made Products, with the money they receive from our new Oil Deal. These purchases will include, among other things, American Agricultural Products, and American Made Medicines, Medical Devices, and Equipment to improve Venezuela’s Electric Grid and Energy Facilities,” wrote Trump.

He added, “In other words, Venezuela is committing to doing business with the United States of America as their principal partner – A wise choice, and a very good thing for the people of Venezuela, and the United States.”