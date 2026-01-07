Trump says Venezuela will turn over 30 million to 50 million barrels of oil to US

President Donald Trump has said Venezuela will turn over 30 million to 50 million barrels of oil to the United States after a military operation to remove President Nicolás Maduro from power.

Interim authorities in Venezuela will turn over “sanctioned oil” to be sold at market value and with the proceeds controlled by the US, Trump said on Truth Social.

The US will use the proceeds “to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States!” he wrote.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright has been directed to “execute this plan, immediately,” and the barrels “will be taken by storage ships, and brought directly to unloading docks in the United States.”

Trump wrote, “I am pleased to announce that the Interim Authorities in Venezuela will be turning over between 30 and 50 MILLION Barrels of high-quality, sanctioned oil to the United States of America.

“This Oil will be sold at its Market Price, and that money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America, to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States!”

Trump added, “I have asked Energy Secretary Chris Wright to execute this plan immediately. It will be taken by storage ships, and brought directly to unloading docks in the United States.

“Thank you for your attention to this matter!””

His comment came a day after Delcy Rodríguez, formerly Venezuela’s vice-president, was sworn in as its interim president. Maduro has been brought to the US to face drug-trafficking and weapons charges.

On Monday the US president told NBC News: “Having a Venezuela that’s an oil producer is good for the United States because it keeps the price of oil down.”