Trump Set to Meet Xi at Zhongnanhai — Beijing’s Secretive Power Center



On the second day of talks, Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Xi Jinping at Zhongnanhai — the highly guarded leadership compound that serves as the command center of the Chinese Communist Party.





Only a handful of American leaders have ever entered the secretive complex, where China’s top political and security decisions are believed to be made behind closed doors.





The move is being viewed as a powerful diplomatic signal, reflecting the high level of strategic importance Beijing is placing on the Trump-Xi discussions.