Trump Slams Weak German Chancellor for Defending Nuclear Iran



President Donald Trump fired back hard at German Chancellor Friedrich Merz after the European leader claimed the US was being “humiliated” by Iran in negotiations. Trump exposed the cluelessness coming from Berlin.





“No wonder Germany is doing so poorly, both economically, and otherwise!” Trump declared.



“The Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. He doesn’t know what he’s talking about!”





Trump made clear the deadly stakes: “If Iran had a Nuclear Weapon, the whole World would be held hostage. I am doing something with Iran, right now, that other Nations, or Presidents, should have done long ago.”





Merz had whined that Iran was “clearly stronger than one thought,” accused the US of having “no coherent strategy,” and claimed an entire nation was being humiliated by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. He pushed for a quick end to the conflict, ignoring the real threat of a nuclear-armed regime that has funded terror worldwide.

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Sources:



– President Trump’s statement via X post by Eric Daugherty

– Friedrich Merz comments reported in recent interviews on US-Iran negotiations