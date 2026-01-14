Trump starts morning with conspiracy-laden call for expulsion of Dem lawmaker from America

President Donald Trump started the morning with a call to expel Somalians from the country, including a smear against Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), a Minnesota congresswoman who has become a target for his hatred in recent months.

Trump, posting on Truth Social, was reacting to a story from the far-right website Just The News, which claimed that federal officials are investigating some $130 million in cash transfers from Minneapolis to destinations overseas by Somali immigrants, through the airport in Columbus, Ohio.

“They should be thrown out of the USA. Get it done, NOW!” wrote Trump. “That includes their loser Rep. Omar, who married her brother (gross!). President DJT.”

Unproven far-right conspiracy theories that Omar’s first husband was actually her brother have been circulating for years, originating from a now-deleted anonymous post on an internet forum for Somali immigrants, which claimed that the marriage was a sham to secure her brother a green card. It persists extensively in MAGA circles, though news outlets that have looked into the matter have found no evidence to back it up.

Trump has frequently pushed this claim, as well as called for Omar, who left Somalia as a child refugee, to be expelled from the United States, along with the Somali-American diaspora community in general.