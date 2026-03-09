BREAKING: Trump Steps Up: Offers U.S. Asylum to Brave Iranian Women’s Soccer Team Facing Execution





President Donald J. Trump has delivered a strong, clear message on the plight of Iran’s women’s national soccer team. After the players courageously refused to sing their regime’s national anthem during the Women’s Asian Cup in Australia—a silent protest against oppression—they now face grave danger back home, including potential execution as “wartime traitors” amid escalating conflict.





Trump directly called on Australia’s prime minister to grant these women asylum rather than force their return to a brutal regime. He made it unmistakable: if Australia won’t protect them, America will.



“Australia is making a terrible humanitarian mistake by allowing the Iran National Women’s Soccer team to be forced back to Iran, where they will most likely be killed. Don’t do it, Mr. Prime Minister, grant them ASYLUM. The U.S. will take them if you won’t. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”



President DONALD J. TRUMP





This stands in sharp contrast to Australia’s reluctance to offer special protection despite widespread calls, petitions exceeding 66,000 signatures, and pleas from figures like Reza Pahlavi and opposition leaders. Some players have already left team handlers to seek asylum Down Under.





Trump’s decisive offer underscores American leadership in defending freedom and women’s rights against tyranny—putting action behind words when lives hang in the balance.