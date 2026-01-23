Trump Targets Rep. Ilhan Omar Again, Wants Her Jailed and Deported

President Trump intensified his attacks on Rep. Ilhan Omar in a recent Truth Social post, saying she should be jailed or deported and claiming her removal would allow her to “help to MAKE SOMALIA GREAT AGAIN.” He tied the remarks to alleged fraud in Minnesota and ongoing immigration protests.

In the post, Trump accused the Minnesota Democrat of knowing about what he described as billions of dollars in fraud linked to the state’s Somali community. He referred to Omar as a “fake ‘Congresswoman’” and said she belonged in prison or should be sent back to Somalia

Trump connected those claims to his broader stance on immigration enforcement. He praised ICE for deporting people he described as violent criminals and questioned why Minnesota leaders oppose removals, suggesting protests were driven by paid agitators and anarchists.

He then shifted back to state leadership, accusing Minnesota’s governor and Omar of using controversy to distract from what he called “18 Billion Dollar, Plus, FRAUD” in the state. Trump said his administration was already investigating the matter.

Omar has represented Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District since early 2019. She was born in Somalia and became a U.S. citizen in 2000.

The comments came amid renewed criticism over Omar’s past remark referring to the country as the “U.S. God—- States.” GOP Sen. Mike Lee responded on X, saying no member of Congress should use that language and asking what consequences should follow.

Elon Musk later joined the exchange, replying that the appropriate response was “Whatever the penalty is for treason.”