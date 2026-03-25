TRUMP TEASES HEGSETH FOR WANTING TO KEEP BOMBING IRAN



President Donald Trump just dropped some classic straight talk at the White House, poking fun at Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine for being less than thrilled about wrapping up the conflict with Iran.





Trump revealed the pair were openly disappointed that a settlement is on the horizon.





“You know, the only two people that were quite disappointed… Pete and General Raising Caine… I think this thing’s gonna be settled very soon,” Trump said with a grin.





He continued, mimicking their reaction: “They go, ‘Oh… that’s too bad.’ Pete didn’t want it to be settled!”