TRUMP THROWS ZELENSKYY UNDER THE BUS: President Signals He Won’t Touch Putin, Citing “Good Relationship” as Ukraine Faces Growing Pressure



US President Donald Trump was asked whether he would ever order a mission to capture Russian President Vladimir Putin. His answer was calm but revealing: he said he does not think such a move would be necessary, adding that he has a “good relationship” with Putin.





This response highlights the long-standing personal and political ties between Trump and the Russian leader. During his time in office, Trump repeatedly spoke with admiration about Putin’s “strong leadership,” avoided direct public confrontation with Moscow, and often argued that good relations with Russia were better for global stability than hostility. He believes keeping communication and mutual respect with Putin can reduce the risk of major war between nuclear powers and protect American strategic interests.





Because of this relationship, Trump appears careful not to antagonise the Kremlin. Ordering the arrest or capture of Putin would completely destroy any chance of diplomacy, escalate tensions, and could push the world closer to a direct US-Russia confrontation. In Trump’s view, maintaining a working relationship with Moscow is more valuable than taking dramatic actions that could trigger global instability.





However, this stance has serious consequences for Ukraine and its President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. By signalling that he would not move against Putin and by constantly calling for a “quick deal” to end the war, Trump gives the impression that Kyiv may be pressured to make painful concessions for the sake of peace. Critics say this effectively means throwing Zelenskyy “under the bus” – sacrificing Ukraine’s negotiating power in order to preserve a relationship with the Kremlin.





Zelenskyy has built his leadership around resisting Russian aggression and defending Ukraine’s sovereignty. When Trump downplays accountability for Putin and focuses on protecting his personal and diplomatic ties with the Russian leader, it sends a message that Ukraine’s struggle could become secondary to great-power politics.





In short, Trump’s refusal to contemplate action against Putin, and his emphasis on their “good relationship,” explains why many believe he is sidelining Zelenskyy. For Trump, keeping channels open with Moscow and avoiding direct confrontation appears to matter more than openly backing Kyiv, even if that means leaving Ukraine feeling isolated on the global stage.