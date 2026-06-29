BREAKING: Trump Tower Could Soon Sit on “Honorary Barack Hussein Obama Way”



Trump Tower could soon be located on “Honorary Barack Hussein Obama Way” under a new proposal moving through Chicago’s city council.





The ordinance, introduced by 42nd Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly, landed one day before the grand opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park, an event Trump was not invited to attend.





If approved, the honorary designation would place signs reading “Barack Hussein Obama Way” outside Trump Tower at 401 N. Wabash Ave. and on the nearby Wabash Avenue Bridge.





Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is already on board. “I think any way in which we can honor the first Black president in the history of America is always a good thing,” he said, adding that Obama is “an exception” when it comes to honoring a living person.





Johnson didn’t stop there, praising Michelle Obama as well and joking that he might “rename the whole South Shore community and just call it Michelle Obama neighborhood.”





The push follows a petition that has already collected nearly 30,000 signatures, with organizers framing it as a tribute to “hope and change” arriving at exactly the right moment.





The proposal now heads to the Committee on Pedestrian and Traffic Safety. Trump still owns the building. Chicago just wants his address to remind him who the city really loves.