Trump Treasury Hammers Iran with New Economic Fury Sanctions



Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is leading the charge to crush Iran’s war machine through aggressive economic pressure.





Today, as part of Operation Economic Fury, the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned nine individuals and entities supporting weapons procurement for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Ministry of Defense.





Bessent made it crystal clear: “Through Economic Fury, the Treasury Department is disrupting the foreign procurement networks that support the Iranian military’s efforts to acquire weapons.”





He added, “Treasury has frozen the Iranian regime’s assets, severely disrupted its economy, and dismantled the Iranian war machine. Treasury will not tolerate any support of the Iranian military.”



This latest strike continues President Trump’s maximum pressure campaign, targeting the financial lifelines that fuel Iran’s terror proxies and aggression across the Middle East.