Trump warns Iran against closing Strait of Hormuz, threatens severe military response



U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran, threatening a severe military response if Tehran attempts to close the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important maritime chokepoints.





Speaking in an interview with Fox News, Trump said that any move by Iran to block shipping through the waterway would trigger a decisive response from the United States.





Trump stated that Washington would not allow disruptions to freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and warned that the U.S. is prepared to take direct action to secure the waterway if necessary.





The U.S. president also delivered a warning to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian regarding Tehran’s nuclear activities, urging Iran to comply with ongoing diplomatic efforts and avoid escalating tensions.





Trump reiterated that the current 60-day negotiation framework established under the recent memorandum of understanding remains only one possible path forward, adding that the United States retains other options should diplomacy fail.





The remarks are likely to further increase tensions as negotiations between Washington and Tehran continue amid an already fragile security environment in the Middle East.