Trump warns Iran: U.S. could impose transit fees in Strait of Hormuz if final deal fails



U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a new warning regarding the future of negotiations with Iran, saying Washington could take direct action in the Strait of Hormuz if a final agreement is not reached within the 60-day negotiation window.





Speaking from Camp David, where he is spending the weekend, Trump stated that the current memorandum of understanding guarantees toll-free navigation only during the ongoing negotiation period.





Trump warned that if no final agreement is reached after 60 days, the United States could move to collect transit fees from vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz.





According to Trump, such revenues would serve as compensation for the United States’ longstanding role in safeguarding maritime security and protecting shipping lanes throughout the Middle East.





The remarks are expected to add further tension to already fragile negotiations as global markets continue to closely monitor developments surrounding one of the world’s most strategically important waterways.