Trump: “We Will Hit Iran Very Hard Tonight”



U.S. President Donald Trump posted a new warning stating that American forces will strike Iran “VERY HARD TONIGHT.”





Trump claimed that Iran’s navy, air force, radar network, air defenses, and much of its offensive military capability have already been destroyed.





He also declared that the United States could eventually take control of Kharg Island and other key Iranian oil infrastructure, describing it as part of a broader effort to dominate Iran’s oil and gas sector.





The statement is among Trump’s strongest threats yet as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to escalate.