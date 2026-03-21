By CIC International Affairs.



TRUMP’S EXCITEMENT ADVANTURES NOW PUTS ALL AMERICANS IN DANGER WORLDWIDE AS IRAN BACKED MILITIAS IN IRAQ ACTIVATES SUICIDAL REWARDS TO THE KILLING OR ARRESTING OF ANY HIGH RANKING US OFFICIALS WORLDWIDE.





The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has offered bounties for any information that helps the group either capture or “neutralize (killing)” of any high-ranking U.S. military officials or senior leadership figures from intelligence agencies, military leaders, political figures or any American personnel of value.





In a post on the group’s Telegram page, the militia offered 150 million Iraqi dinars for the information with anyone foreign or domestic able to claim the reward or perform suicide on them their families can get the rewards.





“In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful: The tightening of the noose around American forces on the ground has led to a curtailment of their security options,” a statement by the militia read.

“This pressure affects personnel across all disciplines whether within the U.S. military or other intelligence and espionage agencies operating in Iraq and the wider region compelling them to relocate to alternative (civilian) sites that they perceive as more secure.”





“Accordingly, we hereby announce the allocation of a “substantial financial reward” in exchange for providing information regarding these targets,” the group added.





Militias in the past have targeted U.S. installations and assets across the Middle East , but the bounty offer marks a sharp escalation in both ambition and operations for the Islamic Resistance in Iraq which aims to disrupt operations and scatter American forces in the area as response to US state department that has put Iranian leaders on a $10 million dollars bounty that includes even the new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamanei.



Does Trump has any idea what he has awaken? 樂.