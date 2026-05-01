Trump’s Hand Spotted Caked in Makeup During King Charles Farewell at White House



As King Charles III and Queen Camilla wrapped up their four-day state visit to the United States on Thursday, cameras caught something that had nothing to do with royal diplomacy: Donald Trump’s hand, visibly coated in what appeared to be a thick layer of makeup foundation during the farewell ceremony at the White House South Portico.





The moment came as Trump stood alongside Melania Trump to bid farewell to the British monarchs, showering the King with over-the-top praise and declaring him “the greatest king” before the royal couple departed for Virginia. While the pomp and ceremony of the visit dominated headlines, sharp-eyed observers zeroed in on Trump’s conspicuously painted hand, raising eyebrows across social media.





The state visit had been a high-profile affair for the Trump administration, with the president leaning heavily into his relationship with the King as a potential bridge to mend frayed ties with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Charles had addressed Congress earlier in the week, gently pushing back on several friction points between Washington and London, while Camilla attended literary events and the King toured Harlem and the 9/11 memorial in New York City.





But it was Trump’s makeup-caked hand that became the unexpected visual takeaway from the goodbye.



📸 REUTERS/Jessica Koscielniak