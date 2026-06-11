Turkey wants to retake Jerusalem – empty threat or something bigger ?



A senior Turkish minister just declared that Jerusalem will one day be “liberated” and return to Turkish sovereignty. Israel is furious. But what’s really going on?





Let’s break it down with facts and history.



THE HISTORY: 400 YEARS OF OTTOMAN RULE



The Ottomans governed Jerusalem from 1516 to 1917…over four centuries. For comparison, that’s longer than the United States has existed.





During this time, Jerusalem transformed from a small provincial town into a rapidly developing city. In 1872, it became the capital of an independent district directly overseen by Istanbul





The Ottoman era ended in 1917 when Britain captured the city. The Turkish Republic that followed – founded by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk…was explicitly secular and Western-facing. It rejected Ottoman imperial nostalgia.





WHAT THE MINISTER ACTUALLY SAID



On June 6, 2026, Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi told an AKP Party conference:



“Just as we witnessed the liberation of Damascus, Aleppo, and Karabakh, God willing, one day we will also witness the liberation of Jerusalem.”





He recalled praying: “My Lord, one day grant me the governorship of Jerusalem, even if just for a single day.”





Then: “Just as in the past, those lands will be ours once again… they will come under our sovereignty and dominion once more.”



This isn’t a fringe figure. Erdogan appointed Çiftçi as interior minister in February 2026. He oversees Turkey’s domestic security and law enforcement.





WHY OTTOMAN RHETORIC KEEPS COMING BACK



This is not a literal invasion plan. It’s “Neo-Ottomanism” an ideology promoted by Erdogan that seeks to bring Ottoman history and Islam back to the center of Turkish identity.





1. The Sèvres Syndrome – After WWI, the 1920 Treaty of Sèvres would have carved up the Ottoman Empire entirely. The trauma lives on: a deep-seated fear that foreign powers still want to partition Turkey.





2. EU Rejection – Turkey has tried to join the EU since 1964. Decades later, the door remains closed. Many Turks concluded Europe is a “Christian club” that will never accept a Muslim-majority nation. Neo-Ottomanism became the answer: “Fine, we’ll lead our own civilization.”





3. Domestic Politics – Erdogan has spent two decades dismantling Kemalist secularism, the Republic’s founding ideology. Rehabilitating the Ottoman past delegitimizes the secular state and centers religion and imperial glory instead.





THE INTERNATIONAL CONTEXT



Israel’s response was brutal:



“The corrupt Ottoman Empire is gone. Forever. Jerusalem shall remain the eternal capital of Israel. Forever” Israeli Foreign Ministry.



Defense Minister Israel Katz added: “Jerusalem is not Constantinople… You and the Ottoman Empire that Erdoğan dreams of have collapsed and will never return.”





Why the tension now ?



Relations between Turkey and Israel…once strong regional allies…have collapsed since the Gaza war began. Erdogan has called Israel a “genocide” state, praised ICC arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, and continues to host Hamas leaders.



Turkey also regularly condemns Israeli attacks on civilians and supports a two-state solution with East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.





THE UN POSITION ON JERUSALEM



This matters because the UN does not recognize Israeli control over East Jerusalem.



Following the 1967 war, Israel unilaterally annexed East Jerusalem. The UN Security Council has repeatedly ruled that all measures altering Jerusalem’s status are “null and void” under international law.





In July 2024, the International Court of Justice issued an advisory opinion stating that Israel’s ongoing occupation of Palestinian territory….including East Jerusalem…is now illegal under international law.



So while Çiftçi’s “liberation” language sounds extreme, the international community already considers East Jerusalem occupied territory.





SO WHAT DOES TURKEY ACTUALLY WANT ?



Not literal Ottoman borders. But:



· Leadership of the Muslim world on the Palestine issue

· A seat at the table for any future Jerusalem negotiations

· Domestic legitimacy for Erdogan’s Islamist agenda

· Distraction from economic problems at home





Çiftçi’s comments aren’t a military threat. But they reveal a worldview where Ottoman history is unfinished business…and where Ankara sees itself, not Washington or Brussels, as the rightful guardian of Jerusalem.





Turkey won’t be sending troops to Jerusalem. But rhetorical escalations like this reflect a deeper realignment: Turkey is no longer a quiet NATO ally content to follow the West’s lead. It’s positioning itself as an independent Islamic power – and Jerusalem is the ultimate symbol.



Expect more of this, not less.





#M21