Türkiye Unveils Massive Kamikaze Sea Drone Swarm Program



Türkiye is moving ahead with a major expansion of its unmanned naval warfare capabilities, with plans to procure more than 100 kamikaze maritime drones designed for coordinated swarm attacks at sea.





According to recent defence industry reports, the program involves multiple Turkish defence firms developing expendable unmanned surface vessels capable of operating together in four-drone formations. These systems are being designed for missions against naval targets and coastal infrastructure, while also aiming to complicate enemy detection and interception through swarm tactics.





Several of the platforms revealed so far feature low-observable designs, satellite communications, autonomous navigation, and high-speed strike capabilities. Turkish defence companies including ASELSAN, STM, HAVELSAN, and MKE are among the firms involved in the broader development effort.





The growing focus on maritime drones reflects how unmanned systems are increasingly shaping modern naval strategy, particularly after the extensive use of naval drones in recent conflicts demonstrated their effectiveness in asymmetric warfare.



Source: Defence UA / Defense News