TWO ‘FAKE’ UTH DOCTORS APPEAR IN COURT



A MALE medical student and a female environmental health officer were in court yesterday after being arrested for masquerading as medical doctors at University Teaching Hospitals for about five years.



The duo, Blessed Tsabasvi, Zimbabwean, and his co-accused Chibwe Kansumba, are also accused of presenting forged prescriptions to patients at UTH.



They are further accused of forging National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIMA) authorization forms.



Blessed and Chibwe are charged with 16 counts of personating public officers, forgery and uttering false documents which were all committed within a period of about five years.



Allegations are that between January 1, 2019 and July 16, 2024, Tsabasvi, falsely represented himself as a medical doctor from UTH to patients.



In count two, allegations are that Tsabasvi, Blessed, with intent to defraud or deceive, forged a UTH prescription form serial number 2207857.



He purported that the form was genuinely signed by the registrar when it was not.



It is alleged in count three that the same ‘Doctor’, with intent to defraud or deceive, uttered a forged prescription form serial number 2207857 from UTH to a patient named Ben.



In count four, allegations are that the same accused person, with intent to deceive forged a UTH prescription from UTH file number 2199068, and purported that it was genuinely signed by the registrar when it was not.



Allegations in the fifth count are that Tsabasvi, with intent to defraud or deceive, uttered another forged prescription form serial number 2199068 from UTH to Chibwe Kansumba.



In count six, allegations are that the student, with intent to defraud, forged a NHIMA pre authorization form dated July 15, 2024, purported to have been genuinely signed by the Registrar when in fact it was not.



Allegations in the seventh count are that Tsabasvi, with intent to defraud, forged a NHIMA pre authorization form dated July 15, 2024, purporting to have been genuinely issued.



In count eight, allegations are that Kansamba, unlawfully and falsely represented herself as a medical doctor from UTH to patients.



She is also accused of forging a prescription form from UTH serial number 19022206 purported to have been genuinely signed when in fact not.



In count 10, allegations are that with intent to defraud and deceive, forged a prescription form from UTH file number 19022206.



It is alleged in count 11, the environmental health officer forged another prescription form from UTH serial number 19022205 which she purported was genuinely signed when not.



In count 12, she is accused of uttering the same document earlier mentioned to Rebbecca Lungu.



Allegations in count 13 are that Kansumba, with intent to defraud, forged a prescription form from UTH serial number 2207766 which she purported to have been genuinely signed when not.



In count 14, allegations are she later uttered the same forged prescription to Wendy Shaputa.



Allegations in count 15 are that the environmental health officer, with intent to defraud or deceive, forged a NHIMA pre authorization form dated July 15, 2024 and purported that the document was genuinely signed by the senior registrar, when not.



Lastly, allegations are that the same woman, with intent to defraud, uttered the forged pre authorization form to Rebecca Lungu.



After magistrate Idaho Phiri readout the charges, the accused persons, who wore surgical masks, pleaded not guilty and trial will start on October 21.



Mwebantu