TWO MEN CHARGED WITH SEDITIOUS PRACTICE OVER FACEBOOK POST



The Zambia Police Service has confirmed the arrest of two men in connection with a Facebook post.





Police Spokesperson Godfrey Chilabi explained that the suspects, Richard Kaunda Mulenga aged 40 and Stephen Mukuka Kabuswe aged 38, have been formally charged.





Chilabi outlined that the charges relate to seditious practice, contrary to Section 57(1) as read with Section 60(d) of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.





He emphasised that assertions circulating on social media claiming that Mulenga has died are false.





Chilabi stressed that police officers handled the matter professionally while respecting the suspects’ human rights.





He underscored that both men have since been released on police bond and are awaiting their court appearance.