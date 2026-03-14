TWO SISTERS DEFILED BY MOTHER’S BOYFRIEND IN LIVINGSTONE, SUSPECT ON THE RUN





Police statement



March 14, 2026 – The Zambia Police Service in Livingstone District is investigating two cases of defilement involving two female juveniles aged 8 and 3 years.





The matter was reported at Mbita Police Post under Libuyu Police Station on March 13, 2026, at 16:00 hours by a 28‑year‑old female resident of Malota Compound, Livingstone. She reported that her two daughters had allegedly been sexually abused by a male adult resident of the same compound.





The incident allegedly occurred on March 12, 2026, between 10:00 and 15:00 hours at the family’s residence in Malota Compound, Livingstone District.





Brief facts of the matter are that on the stated date and time, the mother left her two children at home in the care of her cohabiting partner, the suspect, while she went to Libuyu Market. Upon returning, she found the children alone and the male adult absent. Later that evening, while bathing the younger child, she observed suspicious discharge on the child’s private parts. The following day, medical personnel confirmed sexual abuse.





Further inquiry revealed that the elder child had also been sexually abused by the same suspect. When confronted, the male adult denied the allegations and discouraged reporting to police. He later fled the residence with his belongings.





The matter was reported to Mbita Police Post, where medical report forms were issued. Police officers visited the scene, which was identified by the elder victim.



No arrest has been made at this stage as the suspect is currently on the run. Investigations are ongoing to bring him to justice.





Issued by:

Moono Namalongo

Commanding Officer

Southern Province

Zambia Police Service