Two-year-old girl dröwns in living room in Lusaka flooding incident👇🏾

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE PRESS STATEMENT





DR0WNING INCIDENT IN LUSAKA



January 26,2026



The Zambia Police Service in Lusaka reports a dr0wning incident involving a two-year-old girl, Loveness Gwanda, in Kuku Compound, Lusaka.





The incident occurred between 01:00 hours and 02:00 hours on January 26, 2026, and was reported to Misisi Police Post by the child’s mother, Chisala Kalusha, 32, of Kuku Compound.





Preliminary investigations indicate that on the night of January 25,2026, the mother left the child with her siblings in the sitting room and went to bed.





Around 02:00 hours, the mother discovered that rainwater had flooded the sitting room, submerging the sofas, and that the child had dr0wned.



The matter was reported to the police, who visited and processed the scene.





The child was rushed to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH), where she was pronounced d£ad on arrival.





The body is currently at the UTH Mortuary, pending postmortem examination and burial.





An inquiry has been opened to determine the full circumstances of the incident.



Issued by:

Godfrey Chilabi

Police Public Relations Officer

Zambia Police Service