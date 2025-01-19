By CIC.



TWO YEARS OF PRESIDENT IBRAHIM TRAORE’🇧🇫



1. Burkina Faso’s GDP grew from approximately $18.8 billion to $22.1 billion.





2. He has rejected loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. He said, “Africa doesn’t need the World Bank, IMF, Europe, or America.”



3. He reduced the salaries of ministers and parliamentarians by 30% and increased the salaries of civil servants by 50%.



4. He paid off Burkina Faso’s local debts.



5. He established two tomato processing plants, the first-ever in Burkina Faso.





6. In 2023, he inaugurated a state-of-the-art gold mine to enhance local processing capabilities.



7. He stopped the export of unrefined Burkina Faso gold to Europe.



8. He built Burkina Faso’s second cotton processing plant. Previously, the country had only one.





9. He opened the first-ever National Support Center for Artisanal Cotton Processing to assist local cotton farmers.



10. He banned the wearing of British legal wigs and gowns in local courts and introduced traditional Burkinabé attire.



11. He prioritized agriculture by distributing over 400 tractors, 239 tillers, 710 motor pumps, and 714 motorcycles to boost production and support rural stakeholders.





12. He provided access to improved seeds and other farm inputs to maximize agricultural output.



13. Tomato production in Burkina Faso increased from 315,000 metric tonnes in 2022 to 360,000 metric tonnes in 2024.



14. Millet production rose from 907,000 metric tonnes in 2022 to 1.1 million metric tonnes in 2024.





15. Rice production increased from 280,000 metric tonnes in 2022 to 326,000 metric tonnes in 2024.



16. He banned French military operations in Burkina Faso.



17. He banned French media in Burkina Faso.





18. He expelled French troops from Burkina Faso.



19. His government is constructing new roads, widening existing ones, and upgrading gravel roads to paved surfaces.





20. He is building a new airport, the Ouagadougou-Donsin Airport, which is expected to be completed in 2025 with a capacity to handle 1 million passengers annually.