U.S. analysts are warning Netanyahu that he may be playing a very dangerous game with Trump.



The message is simple: Israel cannot keep damaging peace efforts and still expect unlimited patience from Washington.





Trump is trying to sell himself as the president who can end wars, lower tensions, and secure a major regional deal. But if Netanyahu continues escalating in Lebanon, blocking ceasefire efforts, and pushing the region back toward war, he risks becoming the obstacle Trump cannot ignore.





That is a dangerous position for Israel.



Right now, Trump may be the only major world leader still willing to defend Netanyahu politically. But even that support has limits. If Israel is seen as the reason peace talks collapse, the relationship could turn cold very quickly.





Netanyahu has built his politics around war, pressure, and survival.



But this time, the warning is coming from inside Washington itself: do not test your only powerful ally