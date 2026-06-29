U.S. And Iran Agree To Temporary Stand Down, Talks Set For Doha



A diplomatic breakthrough appears to be emerging as the United States and Iran have reportedly agreed to temporarily halt attacks against each other, easing tensions in and around the Strait of Hormuz.





According to officials, the temporary “stand down” arrangement is intended to allow commercial vessels and oil tankers to resume safe passage through the strategically vital waterway after days of disruptions and security incidents.





Both sides are also expected to send technical delegations to Doha, Qatar, on June 30 for urgent discussions aimed at resolving disputes surrounding the ceasefire memorandum and future navigation arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz.





The talks are being closely watched by regional and global markets amid concerns that any renewed escalation could once again threaten international energy supplies.