U.S. Central Command releases new images of strikes against targets inside Iran



U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has released new images showing U.S. Navy and Air Force operations targeting multiple locations inside Iran.





According to CENTCOM, American fighter aircraft struck at least ten Iranian military targets in the Gulf region and areas near the Strait of Hormuz. The targets reportedly included missile storage facilities, drone infrastructure and coastal military installations.





The newly released images show precision strike operations carried out by U.S. forces as Washington continues to respond to what it describes as repeated Iranian violations of the ceasefire agreement.





The latest release underscores the ongoing escalation between the United States and Iran, with military operations now extending across several strategic areas near one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints.