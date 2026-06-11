U.S. Embassy in Jordan Issues Security Alert



The U.S. Embassy in Amman has issued a high-level security alert for American citizens in Jordan following escalating regional tensions.





The warning advises U.S. nationals to maintain heightened vigilance, limit unnecessary travel, and be prepared for emergency situations.





The alert comes after Iran claimed missile strikes against U.S.-linked military facilities in Jordan, raising concerns that the country could become increasingly exposed to spillover from the growing U.S.-Iran confrontation.