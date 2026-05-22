U.S. Forces Lost Half of THAAD Missile Stockpile and 20% of Drone Fleet During Iran Operations

U.S. Forces Reportedly Lost Half of THAAD Missile Stockpile and 20% of Drone Fleet During Iran Operations





Reports indicate the United States may have used or lost nearly half of its available THAAD interceptor missiles and around 20% of certain drone assets during operations linked to the Iran conflict, with estimated losses exceeding $3 billion USD.





The scale of the reported expenditure is raising questions about long-term missile defense sustainability and the cost of maintaining extended military operations in the Middle East.