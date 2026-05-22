Rubio Warns NATO Must Prepare “Plan B” if Iran Keeps Hormuz Closed



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned NATO allies that the West must prepare a “Plan B” if Iran refuses to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and continues threatening global shipping.





Speaking during the NATO foreign ministers meeting in Sweden, Rubio said the U.S. hopes for a deal in which Iran abandons its nuclear ambitions and allows free navigation through the strategic waterway.





However, he warned that if Tehran continues demanding payments from ships or threatens to sink vessels that refuse to comply, “someone is going to have to do something about it.”





The warning comes as tensions escalate over Iran’s attempts to tighten control over the Strait of Hormuz — a route responsible for nearly 20% of global oil shipments.