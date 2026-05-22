Iran threatens nuclear strike on Israel and may already possess the bomb.



Iranian officials now state openly: if Israel launches a nuclear strike or threatens Iran’s existence, Tehran will respond with nuclear force.





The Unspoken Possibility:

They may not need to build a weapon after the fact. Here’s why enemies should be concerned:



Missing Material

IAEA cannot account for 440kg of uranium enriched to 60%…just one step from weapons grade. That’s enough fuel for up to 10 warheads.





Undeclared Sites

Radioactive traces found at three locations Iran never declared. One site was sanitized in 2019. Inspectors blocked for months.





Weaponization Evidence

Past IAEA reports suggest Iran conducted computer modeling and explosive tests relevant to nuclear warhead design…





The Scenarios:



1. Iran already has 1-2 crude weapons…hidden, undelivered



2. Iran has all components ready for rapid assembly (days, not months)



3. Iran is actively enriching to weapons-grade right now at a secret location.





The “threshold state” framing may be obsolete. Iran could be a de facto nuclear power operating in total secrecy.