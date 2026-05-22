Dr Chitalu Chilufya ditches presidential ambition to contest as independent candidate for the newly created Mansa West Constituency

DR CHITALU CHILUFYA GOES WEST



By Kalombe Kapambwe



Chitalu Chilufya has filed nominations for Mansa West, joining seven other candidates who have successfully filed in for the constituency.





The former Member of Parliament for Mansa Central had concealed his constituency of choice following the delimitation process, which resulted in the creation of Mansa East and Mansa West constituencies.





Dr. Chitalu Chilufya is contesting as an independent candidate shortly after withdrawing from the presidential race.

The Citizens First, Patriotic Front, United Party for National Development, United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia, Socialist Party, and Resolute Party have all fielded candidates vying for the seat.



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