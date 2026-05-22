Out of 30 presidential candidates who paid K100,000 to ECZ, only 14 have been validly nominated!

ELECTION UPDATE; Names of Presidential Candidates who have successfully filed in.

1. Dr. Richard Silumbe- Leadership Movement Party.

2. Dr. Fred M’membe- Socialist Party (SP)

3.Mr. Harry Kalaba- Citizens First Party (CF).

4.Mr. Given Mwenya Chansa- Movement for Economic Emancipation (MEE).

5.Mr. Brian Mundubile-National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP).

6. Mr. Howard Kunda-Zambia Wake Up Party (ZAWAPA).

7. Mr. Kelvin Fube Bwalya- Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP).

8. Dr. Brian Mushimba-Organised People’s Party (OPP).

9. Dr. Given Katuta, Independent Presidential Candidate.

10. Mr. Xavier Frankling Chungu- Liberal Democrats Party (LDP).

11. Prof. Daniel Chibale Pule -Christian Democratic Party (CDP)

12.Mr. Hakainde Hichilema- United Party for National Development-UPND.

13. Mr. Ackim Anthony Njobvu of the Democratic Union (DU)

14. Dr. Richwell Siamunene of the New Focus Party (NFP)