UPND’S TREVOR MWIINDE DECLARED DULY ELECTED IN CHOMA SOUTH



UPND candidate Trevor Mwiinde has been declared duly elected as Member of Parliament for Choma South Constituency after going unopposed in the nomination process.





Returning Officer Jairo Makuni announced the declaration at the close of nominations at 15:30 hours, stating that Mr Mwiinde had been elected in accordance with the Electoral (General) Regulations of 2016.





Mr Makuni reported that, under Regulation 20(4) of the Electoral (General) Regulations, 2016, Mr Mwiinde was duly elected as the Member of the National Assembly for Choma South Constituency after no other candidate successfully contested the seat.





He further explained that although the declaration had been made, the election would officially take effect on August 13, 2026, the date scheduled for the general election.





“I have declared, in accordance with Regulation 20(4) of the Electoral (General) Regulations, 2016, that you have been elected as a Member of the National Assembly for Choma South Constituency,” Mr Makuni said.

“Your election is effective from the date appointed for the poll, which is August 13, 2026,” he added.